Body of missing teenager found; FIR registered

The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was missing, has been found from Ram Chandra Mission police station area here, police said on Tuesday.Ramji 15 went missing on Saturday and a police complaint was filed in this regard, they said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:40 IST
Body of missing teenager found; FIR registered
The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was missing, has been found from Ram Chandra Mission police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

Ramji (15) went missing on Saturday and a police complaint was filed in this regard, they said. His body was found on Monday, police said. The victim's family, however, alleged that he was killed by one Mohan Maurya, his wife and others as they were opposed to him meeting Maurya's daughter. They also said that Ramji was threatened earlier, but the family did not take it seriously.

Police has lodged an FIR in this connection and started the probe.

Meanwhile, the villagers staged a protest in front of the police station demanding justice for the affected family.

