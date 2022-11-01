Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter "refuses to get out" of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's bed

As Ishaan Khatter turned a year older on Tuesday, Mira Rajput Kapoor dropped a quirky birthday wish. She posted a photograph featuring herself, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid Kapoor.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:32 IST
Ishaan Khatter "refuses to get out" of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's bed
Ishaan Khatter with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor and his sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor. As Ishaan turned a year older on Tuesday, Mira dropped a quirky birthday wish. She posted a photograph featuring herself, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid.

In the image, the trio is seen in their fun element. Shahid and Mira are seen pushing a goofy Ishaan away. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (red heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite."

Ishaan re-shared the image on his Instagram Story and captioned it," haq se. love you." Mira often posts pictures with Ishaan and the two seem to get along well.

Last year, on Ishaan's birthday, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, "Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let's keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. "evolved") Always be happy and keep the kids busy." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan is currently busy with 'Phone Bhoot' promotions. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022