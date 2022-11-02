Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here on Wednesday and walked with Rahul Gandhi. Bhatt, the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the Yatra, was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him. People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi.The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:30 IST
The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media. She made her debut as an actor with the 1989 film ''Daddy''.

Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the actor delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as ''Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin'', ''Sadak'', ''Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'', ''Sir'' and ''Zakhm'', before venturing into production and direction with ''Tammana'', ''Sur'', ''Paap'' and ''Holiday''.

The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra. PTI ASK SRY

