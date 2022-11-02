Left Menu

Hansika Motwani engaged to businessman Sohael Kathuriya

Motwani began her career with TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. Mil Gaya.The Mumbai-born artistes later forayed in the south film industry acting in Tamil and Telugu-language films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:35 IST
Hansika Motwani engaged to businessman Sohael Kathuriya
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Hansika Motwani on Wednesday announced her engagement to entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya.

The 31-year-old actor shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “Now and Forever,” Motwani wrote on Instagram.

Kathuriya commented on the post saying, “I love you my life #NowAndForever.” Motwani's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Esha Gupta, and Karan Tacker congratulated her. As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan. Motwani began her career with TV show “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand” and later appeared on “Shaka Laka Boom Boom”, “ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Son Pari”. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's “Koi... Mil Gaya”.

The Mumbai-born artiste's later forayed in the south film industry acting in Tamil and Telugu-language films. Her last release is Tamil crime thriller “Maha”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022