For first time in two decades, Goa tourism dept to not attend WTM event in London: minister

This year, we have decided not to participate in the WTM unless tourism markets for Goa open in the UK, he said.The Indian tourism industry has demanded that tourists arriving in India from the UK be allowed to opt for e-visa, as it was done during pre-COVID-19 times.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:23 IST
The Goa Tourism Department will not attend travel shows in the UK in the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM) event as issues pertaining to visas remain unresolved.

The WTM is the leading international travel event scheduled to be held in London from November 7 to 9. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said it is for the first time in the last two decades that the Goa tourism department will not participate in the WTM this year. "When we were in Opposition, we were criticising the government about such junket. This year, we have decided not to participate in the WTM unless tourism markets for Goa open in the UK," he said.

The Indian tourism industry has demanded that tourists arriving in India from the UK be allowed to opt for e-visa, as it was done during pre-COVID-19 times. ''The state tourism department will not participate in travel marts in the UK when WTM opens. Goa tourism is looking at new destinations to attract international tourists including in the East (Asia),'' Khaunte said.

The minister also said that Goa is in a ''very delicate position'' as far as tourism is concerned as it is facing competition from neighbouring beach destinations. "In the days to come, if we don't correct our mistake, we may not remain a preferred tourist destination," he said referring to illegal activities like touting, hawking, unauthorized boating etc.

Khaunte said the Tourism department has issued an order banning several illegal activities which were creating a nuisance for the industry.

He said the tourism department is trying to eradicate these illegal activities with the help of the police.

