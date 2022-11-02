Left Menu

‘Your Place or Mine’ releasing soon! Kutcher promotes film by sharing Instagram video with Witherspoon

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:15 IST
Image Credit: Your Place or Mine / Netflix twitter
  • Country:
  • United States

Your Place or Mine is an upcoming romantic-comedy movie on Netflix. The story revolves around Debbie (played by Reese Witherspoon) who looks after the son of her best friend while she pursues a lifelong dream.

A few days back, Ashton Kutcher shared a new video via Instagram with his co-star Reese Witherspoon to promote the movie. The post is captioned 'This is next…. '.

The lead star Witherspoon replied to the post with the comment, 'A plus K plus RW!' Kutcher is surprised to see Witherspoon respond to the video of his own. He makes one more short clip saying 'RW, I know you're like insanely busy. How do you have time to respond to my Instagram that I posted moments ago? How do you have time to run your business and work so much and do all that and respond to my Instagram?'

Witherspoon replied: 'Yes I am busy. I'm actually at work and I'm not supposed to be on my phone doing social media. And now everyone at work knows I was commenting on your Instagram, so thanks. Also, call me. I miss you. Hi Mila.' Reese concluded greeting Mila Kunis, Ashton's wife.

The stars were present at Netflix's Tudum event to reveal the release date and also shared the cast of the movie. Netflix's Your Place or Mine is set to be released on February 10, 2023. In the event, the plot for the Your Place or Mine has been revealed.

The synopsis reads: 'Your Place or Mine tells the story of Debbie and Peter, best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.'

The film was announced in May 2020 with Netflix distributing the film, which will star Reese Witherspoon, and is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna in her feature directorial debut. Ashton Kutcher joined the cast in In August 2021. Later in October 2021, Jesse Williams, TigNotaro, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn and Wesley Kimmel joined them. The filming for Your Place or Mine commenced in October 2021.

Keep eye on Devdiscourse for updates on more Netflix movies!

