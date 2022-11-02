FM watches Kannada blockbuster Kantara

Taking time out from her official engagement, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday watched Kannada blockbuster movie 'Kantara'.

''With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali,'' the finance minister said in a tweet.

She watched the movie in a theatre at a mall here.

This low-budget action thriller showcases indigenous art form of Karnataka turning out to be a huge commercial success.

In her earlier stint as defence minister, Sitharaman had watched the movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', along with a group of war veterans in 2019.

