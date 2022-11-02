FM watches Kannada blockbuster Kantara
- Country:
- India
Taking time out from her official engagement, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday watched Kannada blockbuster movie 'Kantara'.
''With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali,'' the finance minister said in a tweet.
She watched the movie in a theatre at a mall here.
This low-budget action thriller showcases indigenous art form of Karnataka turning out to be a huge commercial success.
In her earlier stint as defence minister, Sitharaman had watched the movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', along with a group of war veterans in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Right wing members launch campaign against Halal products in Karnataka
Big-hitting Ruturaj fires Maharashtra to 40-run victory; Karnataka, Haryana too win
Karnataka: CM Bommai promises funds for Bidar-Nanded Railway project
Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in Karnataka's Mysuru and Maharashtra's Chandrapur
PM Modi to unveil 108-feet statue of Kempegowda on Nov 11: Karnataka minister