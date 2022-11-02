Left Menu

Tara Sutaria begins shooting for her next edge-of-seat thriller 'Apurva'

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Wedndesday began the shooting of her next edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva' in Jaisalmer.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:28 IST
Tara Sutaria begins shooting for her next edge-of-seat thriller 'Apurva'
Tara Sutaria (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Wednesday, began the shooting of her next action thriller film 'Apurva' in Jaisalmer. Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "And so it begins.. This wild ride to play #Apurva."

https://www.instagram.com/tarasutaria/ In the pictures, the 'Heropanti 2' actor could be seen donning a black crop top paired up with black track pants and matching boots.

Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end. Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

About 'Apurva', the 'Student of the year 2' actor earlier stated, "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds." 'Apurva' marks the 26-year-old actor's first female-oriented film of her career.

Produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Tara was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which gathered decent responses from the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022