'Deli Boys': 'Never Have I Ever' star Poorna Jagannathan cast in Onyx Collective's comedy pilot

'Never Have I Ever' star Poorna Jagannathan has been cast in 'Deli Boys,' Abdullah Saeed's comedy pilot for the Onyx Collective on Hulu. As per the reports of Variety, the drama series will centre on two spoiled Pakistani-American brothers named Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj Dar (Saagar Shaikh), who experience total ruin after the abrupt death of their convenience store billionaire father. As they strive to assume their Baba's mantle in the underground, they are forced to face their Baba's secret life of crime. Another star is Alfie Fuller.

According to Variety, Lucky, Baba's right-hand lady, will be portrayed by Jagannathan. She can be an excellent caregiver or a formidable businesswoman depending on the situation. Jagannathan is most recognised for his roles as Safar in 'The Night Of' on HBO and as Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) mother Nalini in 'Never Have I Ever' on Netflix. Additionally, she has appeared in 'Defending Jacob' on Apple TV+, 'The Act' and 'Ramy' on Hulu, as well as 'Big Little Lies' on HBO. She will soon be seen in the Netflix criminal comedy 'The Out-Laws,' which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev, and Richard Kind. Additionally, she will play Dr Singh, Aza's (Isabela Merced) therapist in Hannah Marks' upcoming HBO Max film version of the John Green book 'Turtles All the Way Down.'

'Deli Boys' is written by Saeed, who also serves as executive producer alongside Nisha Ganatra, who also directs, Jenni Konner, Vali Chandrasekaran, and Nora Silver. The studio is called 20th Television. (ANI)

