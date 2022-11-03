Left Menu

Renowned writer T P Rajeevan no more

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:11 IST
Renowned writer T P Rajeevan no more
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Malayalam-English poet, novelist and script-writer T P Rajeevan died at a private hospital here late Wednesday.

Rajeevan was under treatment for some time for kidney related ailments, family sources said.

A recipient of several major literary honours including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Rajeevan, popularly known as TP in literary circles, made immense contributions in various genres of literature including poetry, novel, travelogue, script writing and so on.

''Palerimanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam'', ''K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum'', ''Kriyashesham'', Kunhali Marakkar'' and so on were among his prominent works. Among them, the novel 'Palerimanikyam'' was adapted into a film under the same name with mega star Mammootty in the lead role.

Rajeevan won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in the year 2014 for another novel ''K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthu Jeevithavum''.

He also used to write English poems under the name Thachchampoyil Rajeevan.

The writer is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Rajeevan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022