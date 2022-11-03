Left Menu

'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' ropes in Aubrey Plaza

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:31 IST
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' ropes in Aubrey Plaza
''Emily the Criminal'' star Aubrey Plaza is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ show ''Agatha: Coven of Chaos.'' The series is a spin-off of the Marvel Studios show ''WandaVision'', with Kathryn Hahn set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness.

Sources told entertainment portal Variety that Plaza is joining the cast but her character details are under wraps.

Emma Caulfield Ford will also reprise the role of Dottie from ''WandaVision'' in the new series. ''Heartstopper'' star Joe Locke will also star in ''Agatha: Coven of Chaos''.

The project marks a reunion for Plaza and Hahn, as they previously appeared in the NBC sitcom ''Parks and Recreation''.

Plaza currently stars in the second season of the HBO anthology series ''The White Lotus''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

