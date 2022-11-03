Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:54 IST
Netflix officially renews 'The Sandman' for season 2
''The Sandman'', the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular graphic novel, has been renewed by streaming service Netflix for the second season.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, news of the renewal leaked earlier on Wednesday via a since-deleted tweet from DC Comics, the publisher of the book. The formal announcement came in the evening.

Gaiman said he is elated to work with Netflix, Warner Bros, fellow executive producers Allan Heinberg, and David Goyer, to bring more stories from ''The Sandman'' books to life.

''Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established 'Sandman' fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on...

''There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than 'The Sandman' cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell...'' the author said.

The 10-episode series follows Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the king of dreams, who escapes after being held captive for 105 years and sets out to restore order in his kingdom.

A surprise 11th episode followed two weeks after the August 5 release of the debut season.

''The Sandman'' also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

