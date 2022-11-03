Everything You Need To Know About Tom Cruise As Top Gun: Maverick Is Released On DVD

It's a momentous week for movie fans as Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing film of 2022, is released on DVD. Fans of Tom Cruise and the hit movie franchise can now marvel at the incredible aerial tricks and sing along to the catchy soundtrack from the comfort of their couches. As the sequel to the much-loved Top Gun movie hits stores, we've put together a guide packed with fascinating facts and golden nuggets about its star character, Pete Mitchell aka Tom Cruise.

Everything you need to know about Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors of his generation. Born in Syracuse, New York in 1962, Cruise has an extensive back catalogue, which demonstrates a diverse range of acting skills. From sweeping romances and cult chick flicks to fast-paced action films and tense dramas, Cruise has done it all. A familiar face on TV talk shows and red carpets, you might think that you know pretty much everything there is to know about one of Hollywood's favorite action heroes, but this list of weird and wonderful facts may surprise you.

Tom Cruise turned down Iron Man

We all know that Robert Downey Jr is Iron Man, but it could have been a very different story if Tom Cruise had accepted the role. The part of Tony Stark was originally offered to Cruise, who rejected the role, paving the way for Downey Jr.

Cruise is anti-action figures

For all the action heroes Cruise has played, you'd think he'd have a comprehensive collection of figures at home, but this isn't the case. Tom Cruise is not a fan of action figures and he has turned down numerous requests for his characters to be made into dolls. There are imitations, particularly of his Mission Impossible character, but they are not sanctioned or approved by the man himself.

Acting happened by mistake

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful actors on the planet, but he could have very easily pursued a different career path. He actually started acting after picking up an injury, which left him at a loose end. While he could not wrestle at high school, he decided to audition for Guys and Dolls. The rest, they say, is history. Today, Tom Cruise net worth is estimated at $600 million, he has won three Golden Globe Awards and he's been nominated for an Oscar three times.

Dancing was an early interest

Cruise's moves have featured in many iconic movie scenes. As film fans, we have old-school TV shows like Soul Train to thank for the actor's signature sequences and love of music. As a youngster, he used to memorise the dances and groove along to the tunes in front of the TV.

Cruise has had his fair share of scrapes on set

As an actor that is known for doing his own stunts and fully embracing a love affair with action and adventure, it's no surprise that Tom Cruise has had more than his fair share of scrapes on set. He nearly died while filming The Last Samurai but not because he was leaping between buildings or performing loop-the-loops in a fighter jet. A mechanical horse malfunction caused his co-star Hiroyuki Sanada to wield his blade at the wrong time, leaving it a matter of centimeters from Cruise's neck.

Top Gun: Maverick: Fun facts

Top Gun: Maverick is now available to buy on DVD for film fans ready to gorge on adrenaline-fueled flying scenes and an epic soundtrack. Over 30 years after the original movie graced the silver screen, the sequel was finally released in theatres and cinemas in 2022.

The movie was released almost 3 years late

The hype surrounding the release of the second Top Gun movie had been building for some time, but eager fans were forced to wait to see the finished article due to delays and disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. Initially, the release was penciled in for July 2019, but it wasn't until the end of May 2022 that we were able to get back to flight school and reconnect with Pete Mitchell aka Maverick.

Cruise is not yet a member of the pilot's WhatsApp group

Reports suggest that none of Cruise's fellow Top Gun: Maverick actors have plucked up the courage to invite him to the cast WhatsApp group yet. As down-to-earth and friendly as he is, the other squad members haven't been 'bold' enough to send the invitation, according to Monica Barbaro, who plays Phoenix. In an interview alongside co-star Lewis Pullman aka Bob, she admitted that the team has multiple WhatsApp groups but none feature Tom as yet. They all have his number, she confirmed, but nobody has been brave enough to add Cruise to the chat.

Cruise's own plane features in the movie

Tom Cruise is known for his love of danger and he's a bona fide action man. He lives for outdoor adventures and activities that get the adrenaline pumping and he's an experienced pilot. Many of the scenes in the Top Gun movies feature planes and military equipment on hire from the US Department of Defense, but the P-51 Mustang in one of the final scenes of the film belongs to Cruise himself.

Miles Teller is the only actor who chose his own call sign

Cool call signs are a feature of the Top Gun movies, but only one actor can take credit for coming up with his famous moniker. Miles Teller chose the name 'Rooster' in homage to his screen father, Goose, who tragically died in the first movie while flying alongside Maverick. There were various rules writers had to follow when choosing call signs for the Top Gun recruits, including avoiding names that were used by the Air Force.

Perfectionist Cruise ordered a second shoot of the beach football scene

According to reports, perfectionist Cruise called a second day of shooting for the infamous sunset beach football scene, requesting that the actors take a little more time to sculpt their physiques. The beach scene is a nod to the beach volleyball game in the first movie.

As Top Gun: Maverick prepares to fly to the top of the DVD charts, it's a perfect time to shine a spotlight on the all-action hero, Tom Cruise. The sequel has been a huge success, but is there more to come from Maverick and the gang?

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)