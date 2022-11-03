SonyLIV sets premiere date for Anjali Menon's 'Wonder Women'

Left Menu

SonyLIV has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so I am excited about the films launch on SonyLIV, the director said in a statement.Wonder Women is produced by RSVP, Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 12:13 IST
Slice-of-life film ''Wonder Women'', directed by Anjali Menon, will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from November 18.

According to a press release issued by the streamer, the movie narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems.

Filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ''Wonder Women'' stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini.

Menon, known for hit Malayalam films ''Ustad Hotel'' and ''Bangalore Days'', said she wanted to portray the warm bond of sisterhood through multiple characters from varied backgrounds.

''The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow.

''It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience's journey with these characters. SonyLIV has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so I am excited about the film's launch on SonyLIV,'' the director said in a statement.

''Wonder Women'' is produced by RSVP, Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions.

