Left Menu

Himesh Reshammiya announces 'The Xpose' spin-off

It will be released in 2023.Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the title announcement teaser on his Instagram account.Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumars character.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:16 IST
Himesh Reshammiya announces 'The Xpose' spin-off
Himesh Reshammiya Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya on Thursday announced a spin-off based on his character from the 2014 film ''The Xpose''.

The new movie, titled "Badass Ravi Kumar" is an action musical entertainer, which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi, who this time is pitted against 10 villains. It will be released in 2023.

Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the title announcement teaser on his Instagram account.

''Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumar's character. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this new huge action entertainer,'' the singer-actor said in a statement.

The makers are yet to announce the name of the director of "Badass Ravi Kumar".

In the first movie of ''The Xpose'' series, Reshammiya played a cop-turned-superstar named Ravi Kumar, who investigates a murder mystery. The film also starred Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut with Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh in special roles.

The 2014 film was directed by Anant Mahadevan from a script by Reshammiya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022