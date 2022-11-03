Left Menu

Aubrey Plaza joins cast of 'WandaVision' spin-off series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

Aubrey Plaza will be seen starring in the show opposite Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke. Though details about Plaza's role are being kept under wraps, she is believed to be playing a villain.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:17 IST
American actor and comedian Aubrey Plaza, who is currently starring in 'The White Lotus' season 2, has been cast for a role in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', Marvel's upcoming 'WandaVision' spinoff series for Disney+. According to Deadline, she will be seen starring in the show opposite Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke. Though details about Plaza's role are being kept under wraps, she is believed to be playing a villain.

While Hahn is reprising her role as 'WandaVision' antagonist Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford will also reprise the role of Dottie. Hahn's Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+'s 'WandaVision', from series creator Jac Schaeffer. The show centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems, reported Deadline.

Agatha, who won viewers over with her 'Agatha All Along' number, is a witch from Salem and a fan-favourite breakout character. Schaeffer is among the names working behind-the-scenes on the project, and the writer is also developing a Vision-centric series, 'Vision Quest', to star Paul Bettany.

Plaza broke out on NBC's 'Parks and Rec' and is currently on TV screens with season two of HBO's 'The White Lotus'. She has Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' coming up and has previously played in the world of comic books with FX's 'Legion', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

