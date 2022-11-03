Stalin, Mamata, Rajini attend WB Guv family function in Chennai
- Country:
- India
Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, M K Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, respectively attended a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan here on Thursday.
Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, also holds additional charge of West Bengal.
The CMs, besides top actor Rajinikanth among others, attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Ganesan's brother.
Banerjee, who flew down from Kolkata on Wednesday before making a 'courtesy call' on Stalin at his residence, was seen enjoying the 'Chenda melam' (a traditional percussion instrument) performance outside the venue and also engaging with the artistes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NIA files FIR in clashes between two groups in Kolkata
Kolkata: ED conducts raid in e-nuggets app case, huge cash recovered from businessman's residence
ED seizes Rs 1.65-cr cash, recovers 44.5 bitcoin from 2 premises in Kolkata
Swiggy Instamart betting big on Kolkata, keen to tap growing demand in east India
Manipur encounters: SC asks HC to decide issue of sanction to prosecute in 6 months