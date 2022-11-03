Left Menu

Stalin, Mamata, Rajini attend WB Guv family function in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:20 IST
Stalin, Mamata, Rajini attend WB Guv family function in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, M K Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, respectively attended a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan here on Thursday.

Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, also holds additional charge of West Bengal.

The CMs, besides top actor Rajinikanth among others, attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Ganesan's brother.

Banerjee, who flew down from Kolkata on Wednesday before making a 'courtesy call' on Stalin at his residence, was seen enjoying the 'Chenda melam' (a traditional percussion instrument) performance outside the venue and also engaging with the artistes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022