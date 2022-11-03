MP: Woman kills self over kitty party fund dispute in Indore
A 33-year-old interior designer allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh over reported financial irregularities in a kitty party fund, a police official said on Thursday.Karuna Sharma ended her life in her home in Lasudia area on Tuesday, Sub Inspector Sanjay Bishnoi said.She left behind a note in which she has blamed some persons for troubling her over a kitty party fund dispute, he said.These allegations are being probed and the statements of those named are being recorded.
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old interior designer allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh over reported financial irregularities in a ''kitty party fund'', a police official said on Thursday.
Karuna Sharma ended her life in her home in Lasudia area on Tuesday, Sub Inspector Sanjay Bishnoi said.
She left behind a note in which she has blamed some persons for troubling her over a kitty party fund dispute, he said.
''These allegations are being probed and the statements of those named are being recorded. Her husband has also told police she was being threatened. He has said the alleged dispute is worth several lakh rupees,'' he said.
Her death was captured in her house CCTV and a video of the incident went viral on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karuna Sharma
- Lasudia
- CCTV
- Madhya
- Indore
- Sanjay Bishnoi
ALSO READ
Telangana police aim to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across state-DGP Reddy
China willing to work with U.S. to find ways for mutual benefit: President Xi quoted by CCTV
TN car explosion: CCTV footage shows 5 people carrying gunny bag from victim's house
Minor blast in Edappal town in Kerala; police scan CCTV visuals