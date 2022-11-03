MP: Woman kills self over kitty party fund dispute in Indore

A 33-year-old interior designer allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh over reported financial irregularities in a ''kitty party fund'', a police official said on Thursday.

Karuna Sharma ended her life in her home in Lasudia area on Tuesday, Sub Inspector Sanjay Bishnoi said.

She left behind a note in which she has blamed some persons for troubling her over a kitty party fund dispute, he said.

''These allegations are being probed and the statements of those named are being recorded. Her husband has also told police she was being threatened. He has said the alleged dispute is worth several lakh rupees,'' he said.

Her death was captured in her house CCTV and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

