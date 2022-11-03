Chicago P.D. 10 Episode 7 release date, synopsis & recap

Chicago P.D. Season 10 started airing on September 21, 2022. New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Intelligence Unit is back with the team and with some changes after the tragic death of police informant Anna, a shocking reality for Voight.

The entire season 10 will show the busted drug deals to the inner-city corruption and how the team tackles next. Before the release of Chicago P.D. 10, an insider of NBC describes the season - "While cities like New York and Los Angeles often receive attention from Dick Wolf, the Chicago-set franchise provides a fresh take on first responder action amid the backdrop of the Windy City, led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)."

NBC Chicago P.D. 10 Episode 7 is the upcoming episode to be released on November 9, 2022. Episode 7 is titled "Into the Deep." Upton and the team are working hard to solve the case secretly. According to the clue they find in the investigations, all the evidence are finally going against Sean O'Neal and he is a dangerous person.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 7 synopsis: "When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O'Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret; they discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anticipated."

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6 is titled "Sympathetic Reflex." Here is the synopsis of Chicago P.D. S10 E6- "Atwater's reactions during a tense arrest are called into question; the team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater's name."

Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural action drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as a part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. The show follows the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue the perpetrators of the city's major street offenses.

The Mystery & Thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 7 will release on Wednesday at 10 PM (ET) on NBC as well as streaming online via catch-up the following day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates on the NBC series!

