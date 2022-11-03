Renewal of Cobra Kai Season 6 is just a matter of time

After the release of Cobra Kai Season 5 in September 2022 on Netflix, fans are impatient for the official announcement of the sixth season. We assume that Cobra Kai Season 6 is likely to return soon.

Following the fifth season's cliffhangers, John Kreese was possibly killed in a prison fight, but later it was told that his death was fake news, and he escaped from the prison. Season 5 concluded showing abandoning Terry Silver is arrested on a litany of charges, aided by Stingray revealing the truth about the attack on him.

Tory and Robby reunite, as do Sam and Miguel, and confess their love for each other. While everyone celebrates, Kreese runs from the prison. Besides, Chozen seems to be in love with Kumiko which is revealed through a telephonic conversation.

Though Netflix is yet to renew Cobra Kai for a sixth season but before the release of Season 5, co-creator Josh Heald talked to Collider about the future of the show in seasons 5 and 6 and beyond:

"We still have an endgame plan. We're still writing beyond Season 5. But it's been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes."

Actor Ralph Maccio said to Comic Book that they've some spare footage for Cobra Kai Season 6, meaning that Cobra Kai will be renewed. "There's stuff that they wrote in Season Three that didn't happen until Season Four, 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season Three. There's stuff that was in Season Five that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope," said Ralph Maccio.

Additionally, the creators have said numerous times over the years that they had planned for the show to run at least 6 seasons. Speaking to Deadline about the possibility of a sixth season recently, Hayden Schlossberg said:

"We have an end in mind. How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much. If it gets tiring to us, we'll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out."

As of the release date, if we follow the production pattern of earlier seasons, Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 6 is expected to premiere in late 2023 or 2024. Both the fourth and fifth seasons took 11-12 months.

However, we guess the renewal of Cobra Kai for Season 6 is just a matter of time. We will keep updating you on Cobra Kai for Season 6. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Martial arts series and movies!

