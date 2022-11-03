Left Menu

'The Last of Us' heads for early release, deets inside

HBO's highly anticipated post-apocalyptic drama television series 'The Last of Us' is set to debut on January 15 next year. Based on the popular PlayStation video game, the series will consist of nine episodes.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:04 IST
'The Last of Us' heads for early release, deets inside
Still from 'The Last of Us' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

HBO's highly anticipated post-apocalyptic drama television series 'The Last of Us' is set to debut on January 15 next year. Based on the popular PlayStation video game, the series will consist of nine episodes. According to Variety, HBO Max users who were paying close attention Tuesday morning discovered an unintentional leak on the streaming service, which led to the official date announcement.

As per the reports of Variety, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey portray Joel and Ellie, two survivors in a post-apocalyptic America invaded by creatures that resemble zombies called "clickers," in the film "The Last of Us." The world has been decimated by a horrible sickness known as the cordyceps fungus, which has reduced its victims to shambling husks with spores that resemble mushrooms growing from their bodies. Joel and Ellie had to journey across the country for a crucial assignment, just like in the original computer game, while avoiding clickers, bandits, and other perils. The cast also features Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Nico Parker as Sarah, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the head of the rebel group known as the Fireflies, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Anna Torv as Tess. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who portrayed Joel and Ellie in the video game "Last of Us" and its follow-up, will also make an unspecified appearance in the show.

According to Variety, along with Neil Druckmann, co-president of the video game studio Naughty Dog, which produced 'The Last of Us,' Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning author of 'Chernobyl,' serves as co-creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Rose Lam, Carter Swan, Asad Qizilbash, Evan Wells, and Carolyn Strauss. Directors include Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila "bani," Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb, and Liza Johnson. The show is a joint venture between PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022