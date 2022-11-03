Left Menu

Maldives tribal group enthrals audience with their rendition of Hindi song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'

At the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, a Maldivian tribal group wowed the crowd with their enthusiasm as they sang several top-charting Hindi songs including "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" and "Lal Meri Pat."

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:08 IST

Maldives group singing Hindi songs (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Sahil Pandey A Maldivian tribal group enthralled the audience with their energy as they sang some chart-busting Hindi numbers like 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Lal Meri Pat' at the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur.

Check it out: The audience was left spellbound when the singers hummed to the tunes of the famous 'Omkara' song 'Beedi Jalayi Le'. Mass hoots and enthusiasm reverberated at the venue as the group sang the hit item number.

Speaking to ANI, Maldivian Tribal dance troop leader Mohammed Asim said, "We are from Maldives and our dance is called Bodu Beru. It is also called the 'big drum' as singing drumming and dancing are done simultaneously". He emphasised how the Indian culture shares commonality with the Maldivian culture.

He mentioned how locals in Maldives wear 'lungi' just like in India, where it is also called 'Mundu.' He also noted that both countries have a shared love for spicy food. Their dance form 'Boduberu' actually means big (bodu) drums (beru). The drums they used for the performance were made of coconut wood as is the case for most island drums across the globe.

The three-day event is taking place at Raipur's Science beginning on the state's founding day - November 1. More than 1,500 tribal performers from India and ten other nations, including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, and Egypt, are performing at the event.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the festival on Tuesday. While inaugurating the festival, the chief minister said that the National Tribal Dance Festival has given a great opportunity to tribals across the world to share each other's thoughts and experiences. He said that there is a remarkable similarity in instruments, rhythm and feel of every tribal dance form, which proves that there is a special bond that unites all of them.

He revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been reached between the State Government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi to provide an opportunity and platform to the tribal artists of Chhattisgarh to perform abroad, which will increase the scope for the spread and exchange of tribal culture. (ANI)

