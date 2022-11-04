Left Menu

Cops in Peru dressed as Marvel superheroes for drug bust

Peruvian officers disguised as characters from the hit Marvel "Avengers" franchise make a massive drug bust in Peru.

In order to carry out a massive drug raid during Halloween celebrations, Peruvian officers dressed as characters from the popular Marvel 'Avengers' franchise recently. According to New York Post, four officers, dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow, came out on Halloween to conduct a narcotics raid in Peru.

New York Post quoted the Peruvian National police according to whom, the four officers made a "genius move" on the drug peddlers by mixing amongst the Halloween crowd to catch them. The crime-fighting superheroes, who went by the name of "Marvel," patrolled one of Peru's most violent neighbourhoods, San Juan de Lurigancho, when they zeroed in on a particular residence there, as per New York Post.

Police said that when Spider-Man and his friends arrived, the officers used special equipment to break down a steel door before drawing their weapons on each drug gang member. During the raid, police confiscated 127 bags of marijuana, 287 bags of cocaine, 3,250 little packages of basic cocaine paste, and a crude coca leaf extract.

Three men and a woman were nabbed by the police, according to The Post. The suspects apparently assumed it was a joke when the superheroes swooped through the door, but several unmasked officers followed them inside.

New York Post quoted Police Colonel David Villanueva who said, "In this building, an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

