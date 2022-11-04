Left Menu

Johnny Depp appeals against Amber Heard's USD 2 million defamation trial win

The jury had agreed with Amber Heard's claim that Johnny Depp was "vicariously liable" for comments made by his attorney to a tabloid in 2020. This had led to her being awarded the USD 2 million countersuit claim.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:08 IST
Johnny Depp appeals against Amber Heard's USD 2 million defamation trial win
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Although Hollywood star Johnny Depp was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages this summer in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he's determined to not pay the USD 2 million that she was oddly awarded by a Virginia jury in a countersuit claim. According to Fox News, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has filed documents to appeal the ruling from the same trial that he defamed Heard through his attorney, which had led to her being awarded the countersuit claim.

In documents reviewed by Fox News, Depp argued the court "should reverse the judgment on Ms Heard's counterclaim," but he was otherwise in favour of the jury's decision. The documents stated, "The trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous."

The jury had agreed with the 'Aquaman' actor's claim that Depp was "vicariously liable" for comments made by his attorney to a tabloid in 2020. Depp's lawyers, in his appeal, have argued that since Adam Waldman was hired as an independent contractor, Depp wasn't responsible for his remarks. Adding to that, the appeal filing from Depp stated, "No evidence of Mr Waldman's actual malice was presented at trial, so the judgment against Mr Depp cannot be sustained." His team also argued Waldman's words were a "non-actionable statement of opinion insufficient to support a claim of defamation," as per Fox News.

The US lawsuit took place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, during the course of April and May of 2022. It was based on the allegation that Heard had defamed Depp by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. Although the op-ed did not specifically referred to Depp, the actor claimed it harmed his reputation and wrecked his career. Heard and Depp separated a year before the op-ed was published, following two years of marriage, with Heard stating that Depp had subjected her to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their relationship.

Heard's lawyers had previously asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the US trial's verdict for several reasons, including the allegation that one of the jurors showed up to the trial despite never receiving a summons, reported Variety. That request had been denied by the judge. Depp later launched his own countermove, just a day after Heard gave formal notice of intent to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial against her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022