We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. The show hailed from Nolan and Joys Kilter Films and JJ Abrams Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:41 IST
HBO axes 'Westworld' after four seasons
Dystopian sci-fi series ''Westworld'' has been cancelled by American premium network HBO after four seasons.

The show's cancellation comes as a surprise as ''Westworld'' was once considered one of HBO’s biggest tentpoles and there were hopes for a fifth season, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, ''Westworld'' was based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name.

''Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey,'' HBO said in a statement.

The fourth season of ''Westworld'' premiered on HBO in June this year. The show hailed from Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

''Making 'Westworld' has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds.

''We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so,'' Kilter Films said. ''Westworld'' featured Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, and Anthony Hopkins among others.

