Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' turns one

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi' turned one on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:28 IST
Sooryavanshi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi' on Saturday turned one. Taking to Instagram, production house Dharma Productions shared a reel video which they captioned, "It's been a year since the cop universe made you whistle & hoot in cinemas halls. Celebrating #1YearOfSooryavanshi!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkJumQIX-_/ In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also starred Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a special appearance role and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film still remains the highest first-day-grosser Hindi film post-covid-19 lockdown.

'Sooryavanshi' minted Rs 26.29 crores on Day 1. The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in Anand L Rai's next 'Gorkha'.

Katrina, on the other hand, was recently seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023 and in 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

