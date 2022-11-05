Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Sajid Khan, calls him 'hypocrite'

Salman Khan came down heavily on Sajid Khan during this 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. In the latest episode, Salman slammed contestant Sajid Khan for his role in the house and called him a hypocrite.

Salman asked Sajid, "Sajid is ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai. Then the director responded, "Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga." "Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it), said Salman.

He continued to pour his wrath on Sajid. He said, "You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho. Yeh hai double standards." Sajid recently garnered criticism for abusing fellow contestant Gautam Vig.

During the 'saam, daam, dand' task, host Salman gave Gautam an option to become the captain at the cost of sacrificing the house's ration. And given that he has been worried about his eviction, he took him up on the offer, but received a lot of backlash from housemates. Sajid called Gautam "selfish" for his decision. "You are doing all of this to be safe in the house, ab tu mera krodh dekhega (you'll now witness my anger)," Sajid said.

The two got into an ugly spat. Sajid showed middle finger to Gautam and abused him. He then asked him to stay away from him if he doesn't want to fight. Gautam, on the other hand, asked Sajid to not use foul language as he's showing respect to him. Netizens called out Sajid for his behaviour.

'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the ongoing season. Apart from the fights, the season has also become the talk of the town over the romantic bond between Shalin and Tina. Shalin even said "I love you" to Tina in one of the episodes. Shalin was previously married to actor Dalljiet Kaur and the two have a son named Jayden. (ANI)

