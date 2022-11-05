Here's how SRK replied when fan asked him about what AbRam thinks of his stardom

Everybody knows that King Khan is not only a great actor but a doting father to his kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. On Saturday, SRK got back to his witty form by striking up a conversation with his fans on Twitter. He conducted the #AskSRK session during which a fan asked him: How's Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?

'Pathaan' actor replied, He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad... On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more. SRK on his birthday on November 5 treated his fans as he unveiled the official teaser of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience. 'Pathaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty. (ANI)

