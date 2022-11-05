Johnny Depp's involvement in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show causes social media backlash

Singer-songwriter Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show, which is set to debut next week, has already caused controversy due to Johnny Depp's involvement in it. According to Fox News, fans are not too happy that Depp is making an appearance in 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Wednesday.

Even though several celebrities have walked for Rihanna, Depp will make history as the "first male to take part in this 'star' moment, previously done with Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past shows," a source tells Fox News. It was confirmed that Depp did not shoot his appearance with any other celebrities which includes Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls among others.

Fox News reported that following the news, several fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this. "rihanna can't be serious? with all these beautiful and unproblematic men in hollywood, and johnny depp is the one that appeals to you the most?" one user wrote tweeted. Another added, "Delete the Johnny Depp scene now if it ever existed." Earlier this year, Depp and his ex, Amber Heard, were in court for a defamation trial where the former was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages and the 'Aquaman' actor got USD 2 million.

The US lawsuit took place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, during the course of April and May of 2022. It was based on the allegation that Heard had defamed Depp by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. Although the op-ed did not specifically refer to Depp, the actor claimed it harmed his reputation and wrecked his career. Heard and Depp separated a year before the op-ed was published, following two years of marriage, with Heard stating that Depp had subjected her to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their relationship.

Less than one month after the ruling, Heard filed a notice of appeal to overturn the verdict. Following Heard's appeal, Depp filed documents to appeal a Virginia court's ruling that one of Depp's lawyers defamed Heard, as per Fox News. (ANI)

