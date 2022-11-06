Alia Bhatt welcomes baby girl: Aunt Kareena can't wait to meet "mini Alia"

Left Menu

Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to express her excitement. Alia announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post and Kareena was one of the first few people to comment there.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:27 IST
Kareena Kapoor & Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram).
Kareena Kapoor is ecstatic to welcome the newest member of the family! Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to express her excitement. Alia announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post and Kareena was one of the first few people to comment there.

She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons. She continued, "can't wait to meet her."

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents. Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."

Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family." Kriti Sanon wrote," Congratulations," followed by red heart emoticons.

Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Soon after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which did great business at the box office.

Ranbir will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen next in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

