Mohanlal to Mammootty, celebs sent warm birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan

South celebrities, on Monday, took to their social media accounts and sent warm birthday wishes to the veteran star Kamal Haasan. Taking to Twitter, actor Mammootty shared a picture with the 'Vikram' actor and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."

https://twitter.com/mammukka/status/1589490547236171776 South actor Mohanlal shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"

https://twitter.com/Mohanlal/status/1589496829229805568 Mahesh Babu wrote on the microblogging site, "To one of cinema's greatest... Happy birthday @ikamalhaasansir! Great health & happiness always."

https://twitter.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/1589499114412441601 Filmmaker S Shankar shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!"

https://twitter.com/shankarshanmugh/status/1589401172162809856 Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan treated his fans with the biggest announcement that he will be collaborating with director Mani Ratnam for #KH234 finally after 35 years.

The film will be out in theatres in 2024. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. A R Rehman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project. A.R. Rahman keeps working with Mani Ratnam, however, the music maestro hasn't done a project with Kamal Haasan in a very long time.

Earlier, Kamal and Ratnam worked together in the 1987s cult classic film 'Nayakan' which received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Kamal was recently seen in a Pan India action thriller film 'Vikram' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil which was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's next film 'Indian 2'. The actor resumed the shooting of 'Indian 2' in August this year which came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)