Left Menu

Daniel Kaluuya joins cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:09 IST
Daniel Kaluuya joins cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Daniel Kaluuya Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is the latest addition to the cast of ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'', the sequel to blockbuster animated film ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse''.

According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will voice star as Hobart "Hobie" Brown, aka Spider-Punk in the new movie, set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

''Into the Spider-Verse'', which came out in 2018, followed 13-year-old Brooklynite Morales (Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

The sequel will see Spider-Man forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the movie, which will also feature Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

''Across the Spider-Verse'' is being produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

''Across the Spider-Verse'' is the second of a planned trilogy. The third part, titled ''Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse'', will make its debut worldwide on March 29, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022