One Piece Chapter 1066: The secret of Egghead Island & Ancient Kingdom

One Piece Chapter 1066 will release without any break on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The previous chapter gives a new turn to the plotline. We have seen fighting between Blackbeard Pirate and Trafalgar D. Water, Straw Hat crew and Bonny are in search of Vegapunk around Egghead Island.

Bonny wants to know more about his father Kuma. He especially wants the answer to why Vegapunk uses Kuma in his experiment, while the World Government wants to kill the scientist. As they proceed to Egghead Island which is known as the island of the future, they came to know it has a connection with the Ancient Kingdom. In One Piece Chapter, 1065 reveals Egghead Island is the island of the past and its technology is similar to the technology of the Ancient Kingdom.

One Piece Chapter 1066 will tell more about the technology of Egghead Island and the history of the Ancient Kingdom.

The secret of Egghead Island

Egghead is a winter island located southeast of Wano Country in the New World belonging to the World Government, which houses the laboratory of Dr. Vegapunk. It also has the label of Future Island and is said to be "500 years in the future".

Egghead's configuration as an island has been heavily modified from its original state. The island is now a high-tech wonderland where Vegapunk tests and exhibits many of his inventions. Despite getting achievements in the research, the scientist becomes frustrated due to the lack of monetary funds and sufficient employees. To complete his multiple projects, he splits his own self into six satellite bodies with his personality and quirks. Some of those satellites also appear to be responsible for testing new technology on and around Egghead.

The ships which sail to Egghead Island, never reach it because Vegapunk's creation the Sea Beast Weapons, which are modified and mechanized Sea Beasts from the surrounding sea, roam the waters around Egghead and sink every ship that comes close to the island. He uses the technology to protect himself, the island and his inventions.

Why Ancient kingdom is banned?

The ancient Kingdom or the Great Kingdom is known for its vast, proud, and powerful territory. All mentions of it and its history have been erased, with even its name remaining a secret. It was an enemy of the Twenty Kingdoms (which are now the World Government), as implied by Professor Clover, and was seemingly destroyed utterly by them over 800 years ago at the end of the Void Century. It seems its defeat allowed the Ancient Alliance to seize global control and establish the World Government.

Furthermore, the ancient kingdom is the real reason the World Government has banned any Poneglyph decrypting and research, as the existence and idea of this kingdom presents a threat to the World Government.

