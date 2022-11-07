One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers: Lucci’s appearance as Black Panther

As soon as Vegapunk revealed that Egghead is not the island of the future, rather it's the island of the past since then the plotline for the Japanese manga One Piece is taking a new turn.

One Piece Chapter 1066 is the upcoming issue of the weekly shonen jump magazine without any break and fans are likely to get more new interesting twists to the plot.

Spoiler warning: this article may contain spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066!

Egghead Island is the island of the past because its technology is similar to the technology of the Ancient Kingdom. One Piece Chapter 1066 might reveal more about this Ancient Kingdom and its advanced technology.

The raw scans are yet to be out, but here are some initial spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1066 that would help fans understand what to expect from the forthcoming chapter.

The new chapter will give a preview of how the World is moving from Straw Hat Pirates' point of view. On the other side, Zoro and Brook will be attacked by SSG DOFLAMINGO. They are about to take safety measures. To add more to his funding Vegapunk wants Zoro's 1.111B bounty.

One Piece Chapter 1066 might also show Zoro destroys SSG DOFLAMINGO which is in flame mode. When Zoro cut him a lion song appears. Fans can also get updates on Lucci who might appear in his new form BLACK PANTHER. The new looks of Lucci will be black and covered with black lightning which is similar to ADCOC.

One Piece Chapter 1066 might also provide information on Law. The chapter will reveal something astonishing as the spoilers suggest Chapter 1066 is worth to wait. How Vegapunk handles the Seraphim will also be highlighted in the new chapter.

More spoilers for the chapter will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

One Piece Chapter 1066 will be released on November 14, 2022, at am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

