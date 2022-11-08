"I never imagined I was meant to do action," Samantha opens up on action sequences in 'Yashoda'

Recently the Internet was left shocked when Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with the rare disease Myositis just a few days ahead of her much anticipated and awaited release, 'Yashoda'. The 'O Antava' actor shared her experience doing the action film.

In 'Yashoda' Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges. With 'Yashoda', Samantha is collaborating with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for 'The Family Man', recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

Samantha said, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda were the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda." The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film. Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

