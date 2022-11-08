Left Menu

'WandaVision' spinoff series 'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos' casts Sasheer Zamata

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:39 IST
American actor and comedian Sasheer Zamata, who is also a 'Saturday Night Live' alum, has been cast for Marvel's upcoming 'WandaVision' spinoff series, 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'. According to Deadline, Zamata, whose character is being kept under wraps, will be joining series lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as 'WandaVision' bad gal Agatha Harkness.

Apart from Hahn, there's teh male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia who are playing witches. Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from 'WandaVision'. Hahn's Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+'s 'WandaVision', from series creator Jac Schaeffer. The show centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems, reported Deadline.

Writer and executive producer on the spinoff is 'WandaVision 'creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television. Zamata recently wrapped two seasons on Hulu's 'Woke' and can currently be seen on ABC's 'Home Economics'. This past summer she filmed her latest one-hour stand-up special which will be released in 2023.

In addition to acting and stand-up she co-hosts the podcast 'Best Friends' with her real-life best friend Nicole Byer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

