Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor get shout out from Tara Sharma

Star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film also stars actress Tara Sharma. On Tuesday, Tara shared a late birthday post for Khushi.

Taking to Instagram, Tara dropped a picture from the sets in which she is seen posing with Khushi and Suhana. Along with a photo, she wrote a long note sharing her experience working with the young girls.Also, in the note, Tara revealed that she is part of the film too, but she has a short role as a mother.

"A very #HappyBirthday and lots of good wishes lovely @khushi05k love from us all...fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too," she wrote. She added, "Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Rudra, Santana, all of you kids and the rest too (being a b'day post, and with this pic, only mentioning you guys but of course there are many more dear friends and colleagues in ths too!) My role is only little so time spent, not huge, but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent and humilty ah and sense of fun. All you kids!"

She continued, "Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood. Lots of love PS My standard joke when asked about the film is 'I'm not Betty, I'm not Veronica, I'm a Mother!' Said in a shocked, screachy way that annoys our kids haaha! As ofcourse in my heart I still feel as young. But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don't think anyone else would do them justice. And ofcourse with fabulous director Zoya and all the fab team." Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' will be a live-action musical set. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

