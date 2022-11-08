Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez addresses criticism for taking Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

Jennifer Lopez, who got married earlier this year, has addressed the criticism that she received for taking her husband Ben Affleck's last name.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:59 IST
Jennifer Lopez addresses criticism for taking Ben Affleck's last name after marriage
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who got married earlier this year, has addressed the criticism that she received for taking her husband Ben Affleck's last name. According to E! News, while talking to Vogue for its December issue she said, "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

Answering whether she would want her husband to adopt the name Lopez, with a laugh she said, "No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," reported E! News. Ultimately, Jennifer is trying not to focus too much on other people's opinions. "I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl," she added.

As per E! News, Jennifer announced the surname switch after she and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. She had signed off her July 17 'On the JLo' newsletter with 'With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022