Insurance company employee pushed to death from office building by ex-boyfriend in Noida

A 22-year-old woman employee of an insurance company in Noida died after she was allegedly pushed from the third floor of the office building by her colleague who was also her former boyfriend, police said.

After pushing the woman Tuesday evening, the colleague had fled with the body to Ghaziabad and eventually was on way to Meerut when the police nabbed him, they said.

The duo had been working together since last few years and was in a relationship, but recently the woman had moved out of it while the man allegedly continued to bother her to get back together, an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the sector 49 police station officials were alerted on Tuesday evening about a woman jumping off an office building and has been taken to a hospital by her family.

"At the hospital, accused Gaurav said he is the brother of the deceased woman. Later it was found that he is not the brother but ex boyfriend since last few years. It was also found that the woman no longer wanted to be in a relation with him," Dwivedi said.

"However, Gaurav kept asking her to get back into the relationship but the woman had made a complaint regarding this with the police on September 29. Families of both were also present at the police station and Gaurav had assured in writing that he would stop bothering her," he said.

On Tuesday evening, the accused once again met with the woman at the office building and tried to force her into staying in contact with him after which he pushed her off the building, the officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

"He then tried to flee with the body. He first went to Ghaziabad, then tried to go to Meerut. He was not responding to phone calls. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and was held from Ghaziabad by a police team which was accompanied by the family of the deceased," Dwivedi said.

After his arrest, Gaurav narrated the whole episode and confessed to pushing the woman to death, leading to his arrest, the Additional DCP claimed.

