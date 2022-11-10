Malaika Arora says "I said yes", fans speculate marriage with Arjun Kapoor on cards

Left Menu

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Thursday, fired up the speculations around her marriage with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Thursday, fired up speculation about her marriage to actor Arjun Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture which she captioned, "I said YES," followed by multiple heart emoticons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkxHiPaq76y/ In the picture, Malaika could be seen posing her right profile to the camera and flaunting her cute smile.

Soon after the diva shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Woahhhhh!! Congratulations!!."

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Shamita Shetty wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the coupe is still awaited.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, he also has action thriller 'The Lady Killer' along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. (ANI)

