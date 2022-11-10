Left Menu

Hema Malini performs 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance, calls it a dream affair

BJP MP Hema Malini, who is also an accomplished Indian classical dancer performed at the Raas Mahotsav. Hema Malini performed a 'Radha Ras Bhari' in Mathura on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:29 IST
Hema Malini performs 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance, calls it a dream affair
Hema Malini (Image Source: Instagram, ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini participated in Raas Mahotsav and performed a 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Dressed as Goddess Radha in heavy ethnic attire paired with heavy jewellery and dramatic makeup, Hema Malini resonated elegance in her scintillating look at the Raas Mahotsav in Mathura.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' also addressed the audience at the event, she said, "I performed a Radha Ras Bhari, which I have earlier presented at Vrindavan. But today it's a different occasion. It was my dream to perform such Ras with the backdrop of moon." She added, "While performing this Ras I imagined the scenario when Radha Krishna did this Ras in the historical era."

It is said that in Dwaparayuga, Lord Krishna created Raas with Radha and the Gopis on Sharad Purnima which was named as Maharas. MP Hema Malini shared that she prepared the entire theme of Ras for this programme.

This was not Hema Malini's first performance, as earlier also she presented dance in 2015 and 2018. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her work in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Satte Pe Satta' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022