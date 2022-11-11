Chris Rock sets live, global streaming comedy event at Netflix

Popular comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company's maiden live, global streaming event.

In a press release issued on Friday, Netflix said the comedy special will stream in early 2023.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch,'' said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special "Tamborine" in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer's "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival earlier in 2022.

The comedian is currently on his Ego Death world tour, with shows planned through in California, Texas, and Washington.

Earlier this year, Rock was welcomed amid applause and two standing ovations at the comedy club where he made his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

