Left Menu

Chris Rock sets live, global streaming comedy event at Netflix

Popular comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the companys maiden live, global streaming event.In a press release issued on Friday, Netflix said the comedy special will stream in early 2023.Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. Were thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:36 IST
Chris Rock sets live, global streaming comedy event at Netflix
Chris Rock Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company's maiden live, global streaming event.

In a press release issued on Friday, Netflix said the comedy special will stream in early 2023.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch,'' said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special "Tamborine" in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer's "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival earlier in 2022.

The comedian is currently on his Ego Death world tour, with shows planned through in California, Texas, and Washington.

Earlier this year, Rock was welcomed amid applause and two standing ovations at the comedy club where he made his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022