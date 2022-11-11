Left Menu

High School Musical's Sharpay is coming back with 'Brutally Honest' this time!

Tisdale reached out to the world through Instagram. Joyously exclaiming, "AAAAHHHH!!! IM BACK! I have been dreaming of this moment for years!", Tisdale announced her semi-autobiographical project after a break from films for nearly 6 years.

High School Musical's Sharpay is coming back with 'Brutally Honest' this time!
Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans in HSM (Image Source - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Famous for portraying the spoil bubblegum girl Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, Ashley Tisdale recently announced her return to the silver screen with a brand new CBS Project - "Brutally Honest". Tisdale reached out to the world through Instagram. Joyously exclaiming, "AAAAHHHH!!! IM BACK! I have been dreaming of this moment for years!", Tisdale announced her semi-autobiographical project after a break from films for nearly 6 years.

Helmed by longtime writing duo Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, 'Brutally Honest' would mark their return to CBS studios after a while. Their last CBS project was the sitcom "Carol's Second Act", which also starred Tisdale. Tisdale mentioned the duo with high regard in her Instagram post. "I'm so excited to be back with @s_haskins and @halpern_emily who completely relate and brought my vision to life." - said Tisdale upon reuniting with them after 2 years.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the comedy film would be loosely-based on Tisdale's life, exploring the complications a marriage can face with the coming of a baby.....all before lunch. "It's amazing to do things that are not only authentic but based and inspired off this new chapter of life." - Tisdale said in her Instagram post.

She gave birth to her first child with husband Christopher French in March 2021. The film, in which she serves as an executive producer, will be based on her experiences and her life's journey as a new mom. (ANI)

