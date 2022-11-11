Left Menu

'This Fool': Comedy drama coming up with Season 2`

As per the reports of Variety, the ten-episode first season premiered on August 12. Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson are the writers and executive producers of 'This Fool,' which is an ABC Signature production. Additionally, Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff executive produce.

American comedy-drama 'This Fool' is coming back with a Season 2. Hulu has renewed 'This Fool' for another season of the show. According to Variety, the comedy's working-class South Central Los Angeles setting. The main character of the show is Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a 30-year-old who still resides at home, has dated his girlfriend intermittently since high school, and uses any justification to avoid dealing with his own issues. With his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quiones), an ex-gang member who recently got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family, Julio butts heads at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli as his boss Minister Payne, Michelle Ortiz as Julio's girlfriend Maggie, Julia Vera as his grandmother Maria, and Laura Patalano as his mother Esperanza.

As per the reports of Variety, the ten-episode first season premiered on August 12. Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson are the writers and executive producers of 'This Fool,' which is an ABC Signature production. Additionally, Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff executive produce. The Comedy Central series 'Corporate,' which also starred Weisman and Ingebretson, was co-created by Bishop, Weisman, and Ingebretson. With most of his prior experience being in stand-up comedy, Estrada made an appearance in the 'Corporate' episode 'Pickles 4 Breakfast.' (ANI)

