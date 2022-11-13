It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who started working in films when she was just a teenager, recently opened up about the challenges she faced during outdoor shoots in the past. In one of the episodes of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya recalled how she had to change sanitary pads behind bushes as there was no concept of vanity vans and toilet facilities back then.

"When we used to do outdoors, we didn't have vans. We had to change behind the bushes. Everything. There were not even enough toilets. It was awkward and embarrassing. You used 3-4 sanitary pads and you carried plastic bags to discard the pads and put them in a basket so that when you get home, you can get rid of it," Jaya said. "Can you imagine sitting down when you have 4-5 sanitary towels on you? It was really uncomfortable. And then you didn't have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad," she added.

Jaya also talked about period leaves for women. "They are against women getting period leaves, at least give them one or two days off, and ask them to compensate for it on some other day when they are okay. Men have to understand this. Also, some women are not considerate towards other women. They also need to be considerate," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya will be seen sharing screen space with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will be out in April 2023. (ANI)

