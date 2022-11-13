Left Menu

It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots

In one of the episodes of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan recalled how she had to change sanitary pads behind bushes as there was no concept of vanity vans and toilet facility back then.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 23:45 IST
It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots
Jaya Bachchan (Image source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who started working in films when she was just a teenager, recently opened up about the challenges she faced during outdoor shoots in the past. In one of the episodes of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya recalled how she had to change sanitary pads behind bushes as there was no concept of vanity vans and toilet facilities back then.

"When we used to do outdoors, we didn't have vans. We had to change behind the bushes. Everything. There were not even enough toilets. It was awkward and embarrassing. You used 3-4 sanitary pads and you carried plastic bags to discard the pads and put them in a basket so that when you get home, you can get rid of it," Jaya said. "Can you imagine sitting down when you have 4-5 sanitary towels on you? It was really uncomfortable. And then you didn't have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad," she added.

Jaya also talked about period leaves for women. "They are against women getting period leaves, at least give them one or two days off, and ask them to compensate for it on some other day when they are okay. Men have to understand this. Also, some women are not considerate towards other women. They also need to be considerate," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya will be seen sharing screen space with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will be out in April 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022