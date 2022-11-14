Demon School! Iruma-kun Chapter 277 release details & storyline

Demon School! Iruma-kun has already crossed two hundred chapters and for the last few years manga has earned many fans in Japan and other countries. Demon School! Iruma-kun Chapter 277 is the forthcoming part to be released on November 17, 2022, without any break.

The Japanese manga is originally called "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun" (in Japanese: 魔入りました! 入間くん, Hepburn: Mairimashita! Iruma-kun, "Enrolled Demon Iruma!") is a series by Osamu Nishi. It has been serialized in Akita Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion since March 2017. As of October 2022, the series has been collected in twenty-nine tankōbon volumes.

After a good response to the manga series, Bandai Namco Pictures creates an anime adaption of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun which aired between October 2019 and March 2020. And a second season aired from April to September 2021. Iruma-kun Season 3 premiered in October 2022.

Iruma Suzuki is a 14-year-old human boy who is sold to a demon by his lazy, selfish and neglectful parents. The demon, known as Sullivan, takes Iruma to the Demon World and officially adopts him as his grandson. He enrolls Iruma in the Babyls School for Demons where he is the headmaster. Surprisingly Iruma quickly makes friends with the demons Alice Asmodeus and Clara Valac. However, Sullivan tells Iruma to never reveal that he is human since he will be eaten if anyone finds out. Iruma then vows to blend in during his time in the demon world, although he only stands out because of all the situations and adventures that arise. By his second year, Iruma turns 15 years old.

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Chapter 277 will release on November 17, 2022, at 03:00 am Eastern Daylight Time. Here's the list of Demon School! Iruma-kun Chapter 277 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm (November 17, 2022)

Singapore Standard Time 03:00 pm (November 17, 2022)

Australian Central Summer Time: 06:00 pm (November 17, 2022)

Philippines Time: 03:00 pm (November 17, 2022)

Korea Standard Time: 04:00 pm (November 17, 2022)

Japan Standard Time: 04:00 pm (November 17, 2022)

