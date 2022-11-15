Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Circus' actor Sunil Shende passes away

Veteran actor Sunil Shende, who was in his 70s and had worked on popular TV shows like Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Circus' and Mandira Bedi's 'Shanti', has passed away.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:51 IST
Late veteran actor Sunil Shende (Image source: actor Rajesh Tailang's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Sunil Shende, who was in his 70s and had worked on popular TV shows like Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Circus' and Mandira Bedi's 'Shanti', has passed away. Following his demise, actor Rajesh Tailang, who had worked with Sunil in 'Shanti', shared a condolence message on Twitter.

It read, "Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali." The late actor also received tributes from fans on the micro-blogging website. One user tweeted, "Veteran actor Sunil Shende, known for performances in 'Sarfarosh' & 'Circus', passes away at age 75. Om Shanti."

Another one shared, "Famous Hindi and Marathi film actor #sunilshende No More." As per media reports, Sunil passed away in his Mumbai residence on Monday and his body has been cremated.

Sunil had worked for over 30 years in the film and TV industry with his resume boasting of films like 'Gandhi', 'Magan', 'Khal Nayak', 'Ghayaal', 'Viruddh' and 'Ziddi'. He had also worked in Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Zameen' and Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh' (ANI)

