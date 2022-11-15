Outer Banks Season 3 may release in Q1 2023! Here’s all we know so far

Netflix's hit teenage-focused television series Outer Banks was renewed for Season 3 in December 2021 and commenced filming in February this year. The good news is filming for the series is now complete. An exact release date is yet to be announced but the Pogues will return in 2023. A teaser posted in September 2022 included the release year with the caption: "The Pogues are back in town. OBX 3 coming 2023." Here are some recent updates on Outer Banks Season 3.

Outer Banks Season 3 release date

As the production took until August to complete the principal photography, it'd be rather ambitious to expect the third outing of the mystery teen drama in the current year. If we compare the filming schedule of Outer Banks Season 2 with Season 3, the latter took lesser time for filming. OBS 2 was filmed between August 2020 and April 2021. In comparison, OBS 3 took only seven months for filming. The second season took three more months for the post-production work before it was released on July 30, 2021.

So if a similar timetable is followed in terms of the post-production work, we can expect Outer Banks Season 3 in early 2023.

Outer Banks Season 3 plotline

The biggest cliffhanger of the second season is how and why Big John (Chase Stokes) is back and this could be the key point of the new outing. While asked about Big John in an EW interview, the series creator Josh Pate said:

"John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad. It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

There are several other loose ends in the Season 2 storylines that could be tied up in Season 3. Chase Stokes told Elite Daily that there would be a "vibe shift" in Season 3. He also said, "The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment … I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados."

He added, "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."

Season 2 ends with the Pogues planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo. The three creators of the show, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have also said that while the Pogues are down, they're certainly not out, suggesting they will be straight back on the hunt for gold.

So they might attempt to return home in Outer Banks Season 3. John B's love interest, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) hinted at their marriage in the third season.

"It'd be really fun in season 3, if we get one, to see them actually start to truly get to know each other in a very real sense. They're married, but they actually kind of don't know a whole lot about each other. I feel like that would be really fun. They've obviously been through a lot together."

The love story of John B's best pals JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kie (Madison Bailey) could also be highlighted.

Speaking in September 2022 to WGTC, Travis Garret Long (who works as a body double on the show) teased that this season will feature "full of action" and "a lot of resolve for some of the wants and needs of viewers".

Outer Banks Season 3 cast

As shown in the newly released teaser, almost all the lead actors from the second season are set to return in Season 3. This includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey.

Carlacia Grant, who played Cleo in Season 2, is upped as the series regular cast member. The stars will be joined by new additions including Andy MacQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Outer Banks Season 3 is expected to consist of 10 episodes like the previous. As per What's on Netflix, the series reportedly has an episode budget of around $5 million per episode, meaning the total budget for Season 3 will be around $50 million.

We will keep eye on Netflix Outer Banks Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

