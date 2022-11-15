Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards



Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.

The following is a list of nominations in key categories. RECORD OF THE YEAR “Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA “Easy On Me” - Adele “BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige “Woman” - Doja Cat “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR “Voyage” - ABBA “30” - Adele “Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny “RENAISSANCE” - Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” - Mary J. Blige “In These Silent Days” - Brandi Carlile “Music Of The Spheres” - Coldplay “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar “Special” - Lizzo “Harry's House” - Harry Styles SONG OF THE YEAR “abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters “About Damn Time” - Lizzo “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift “As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles “Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) “BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce) “Easy On Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) “GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) “The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar “Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Maneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE “Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA “Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran “My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS “I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat “Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM “Voyage”-ABBA “30”-Adele “Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay “Special” - Lizzo “Harry's House” - Harry Styles BEST RAP PERFORMANCE “GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Vegas” - Doja Cat “pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug “F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla “The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE “So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams “Old Man” - Beck “Wild Child” - The Black Keys “Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile “Crawl!” - Idles “Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck “Holiday” - Turnstile BEST COUNTRY ALBUM “Growin' Up” - Luke Combs “Palomino” - Miranda Lambert “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde “Humble Quest” - Maren Morris “A Beautiful Time” - Willie Nelson

The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.

