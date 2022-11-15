FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Blige “In These Silent Days” - Brandi Carlile “Music Of The Spheres” - Coldplay “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar “Special” - Lizzo “Harry's House” - Harry Styles SONG OF THE YEAR “abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters “About Damn Time” - Lizzo “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift “As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles “Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) “BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce, S.
Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.
The following is a list of nominations in key categories. RECORD OF THE YEAR “Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA “Easy On Me” - Adele “BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige “Woman” - Doja Cat “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR “Voyage” - ABBA “30” - Adele “Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny “RENAISSANCE” - Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” - Mary J. Blige “In These Silent Days” - Brandi Carlile “Music Of The Spheres” - Coldplay “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar “Special” - Lizzo “Harry's House” - Harry Styles SONG OF THE YEAR “abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters “About Damn Time” - Lizzo “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift “As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles “Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) “BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce) “Easy On Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) “GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) “The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar “Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Maneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE “Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA “Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran “My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS “I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat “Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM “Voyage”-ABBA “30”-Adele “Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay “Special” - Lizzo “Harry's House” - Harry Styles BEST RAP PERFORMANCE “GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Vegas” - Doja Cat “pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug “F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla “The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE “So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams “Old Man” - Beck “Wild Child” - The Black Keys “Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile “Crawl!” - Idles “Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck “Holiday” - Turnstile BEST COUNTRY ALBUM “Growin' Up” - Luke Combs “Palomino” - Miranda Lambert “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde “Humble Quest” - Maren Morris “A Beautiful Time” - Willie Nelson
The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Permacrisis, or extended instability, emerges as UK’s Word of the Year
Beyonce leads Grammy nominees, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele
LIC net profit jumps to Rs 15,952 crore in September quarter from Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period: Filing.
'Local hero': Indian-origin Sikh volunteer wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Award
Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy awards history