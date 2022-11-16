Left Menu

Goa Heritage Festival opens in Panaji

Jnanpith Award winner and short story writer Damodar Mauzo on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day-long Goa Heritage Festival in Panaji, an event that showcases the states rich and diverse cultural legacies.The Goa Heritage Festival GHF will feature heritage walks, talks, music, dance, literature and poetry, food, beverages and entertainment programmes.Addressing the participants, Mauzo put the spotlight on the heritage of Goa through the lens of language.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:22 IST
Goa Heritage Festival opens in Panaji
  • Country:
  • India

Jnanpith Award winner and short story writer Damodar Mauzo on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day-long Goa Heritage Festival in Panaji, an event that showcases the state's rich and diverse cultural legacies.

The Goa Heritage Festival (GHF) will feature heritage walks, talks, music, dance, literature and poetry, food, beverages and entertainment programmes.

Addressing the participants, Mauzo put the spotlight on the heritage of Goa through the lens of language. He reinforced the fact that the state has been multi-linguistic over the decades across generations and called for a revival of Goa's mother tongue Konkani to preserve the state's cultural roots.

“Konkani is an independent language and many celebrated personalities such as Sant Namdev, Dr Francisco Luís Gomes, Dharmananda D. Kosambi, Abbé Faria studied it along with different languages, in turn showing how being a multi-linguist can bring diversity and unity,'' said Mauzo in his inaugural address.

“Multilinguality runs through the veins of every Goan and has been nature's gift to our land. Although the trend is on a decline, I have witnessed and been amazed by the stories I have heard of, it makes me feel proud that it is still prevailing in many places,'' he added. PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022